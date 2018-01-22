LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET
ISSA 2
ISSA 2
For the happy couple that has everything, except an oral routine to be proud of! HIS & HIS Limited Edition Gift Set includes two premium electric toothbrushes that marry the best of both worlds in one remarkable sonic toothbrush. Used like a manual toothbrush, the ISSA 2 delivers all the power of an electric toothbrush without the abrasion of rotations that can lead to receding gums. The improved ISSA 2 lasts for 365 days on a single charge, letting you keep on smiling without stopping!
2X ISSA 2 Cool Black
2X Basic Manual
2X Magnetic Scratch card
2X USB Charger
2X Travel Pouch
Free shipping
Within 3-5 days
Warranty
2 years
Quality guarantee
10 years
ISSA 2 is specifically engineered to eliminate plaque buildup without irritating gums. Soft silicone bristles are directed along the gum line for a gentle massage, while hygienic PBT polymer bristles clean the surface of the teeth. Experience the difference this soft bristle brush can make.
- 365 DAY OF USAGE ON A SINGLE CHARGE
- 35X MORE HYGIENIC THAN STANDARD BRISTLES
- FLEXIBLE AND GENTLE BRUSH HEAD FOR A PAIN-FREE BRUSHING
LIKE TWO PEAS
IN A POD
A unique replaceable brush head combines bacteria-resistant PBT polymer and ultra-soft silicone for a thorough clean that’s tough on plaque but gentle on gums.
DOUBLE THE POWER
DOUBLE THE FUN
Choose between 16 different speeds and let 11,000 high-intensity pulsations per minute break up & remove plaque for whiter, brighter and more polished teeth, without abrasions, ever again.
BE PROUD OF
An improved battery life means that ISSA 2 can keep you smiling for 365 days a year – on a single charge via USB cable. Forget unseemly docking stations that take up half of your bathroom, or yet another charger to pack for a quick weekend getaway!
- SONIC PULSE TECHNOLOGY
A NEW APPROACH TO BRUSHING
The silicone touch-points channel 11,000 high-intensity pulsations per minute to create micro-sweeps that effectively and gently clean the teeth and gums, without abrasion.
- Ultra-Hygienic
THE CLEANEST WAY TO BRUSH
The natural properties of silicone and PBT polymer harbor less bacteria for more hygienic brush heads and overall better oral health.
- Exceptional Value
AN ORAL-CARE INVESTMENT
ISSA 2 represents excellent value as its brush heads last for whole 6 months, plus it comes with a 2-Year Limited Warranty and a 10-Year Quality Guarantee.
- Smart Hybrid Design
BRUSHING HAS NEVER FELT THIS GOOD
This unique brush head with silicone touch points delivers more intense cleaning of plaque mass while simultaneously offering a tender massage for the gums.
- TRAVEL-FRIENDLY
1-hour charge lasts up to 365 days
Lightweight and easy to carry, FOREO ISSA 2 is USB-chargeable so it will be a snap to charge anywhere in the world. Plus, there’s no bulky charging dock for you to carry.
- Smart Swedish Design
DESIGNED AROUND YOUR LIFE
Completely waterproof for use in the bath or shower and with 16 speeds, FOREO ISSA 2 is ergonomically designed to be easy to hold, has a built-in timer and a 3D flexible brush head to reach every part of the mouth.
